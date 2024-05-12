There were smiles and aching feet - and a few pink hats - on the moor above Okehampton earlier today (Sunday) as the young people competing in the Ten Tors made the finish.
They variously completed 35, 45 and 55 mile routes, camping last night, Saturday, on the moor. The weather was warm for the last teams coming in in the early afternoon.
There were teams from Okehampton College, Shebbear College and Mount Kelly in Tavistock as well as others from further afield.
Here are a few photos of the teams, met by their families and friends at the finish. See this Thursday’s paper for more.
This team wore pink hats (Guy Boswell/Tindle)
This team went for colourful garlands along with the finishers' medals (Guy Boswell/Tindle)
One of the Mount Kelly teams are presented with their finishers' medals (Guy Boswell/Tindle)
Flamingos and sun hats (Guy Boswell/Tindle)
Camel capers (Guy Boswell/Tindle)