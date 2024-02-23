A LANDSLIP in Looe has resulted in some travel disruption this week.
On Wednesday, February 21 news of a landslip on Polperro Road was reported along with photos taken by Cllr Armand Toms.
Since then, temporary traffic management as been installed in the area.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Council explained: ”Temporary traffic lights are in place along a section of Polperro Road in Looe following the collapse of a private wall.
“Cormac’s structures and geotechnical team have carried out safety work to stabilise the fallen debris and limit further collapse.”
It has been reported that nn officer from the council’s building control team has inspected the site and are now liaising with the interested parties.