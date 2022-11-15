Temporary chalet for alpaca farmer refused by planners
THE TEMPORARY siting of a residential chalet for an agricultural worker for a three-year trial period on Sunny Corner, Bakers Lane, Albaston has been refused.
The applicant, Billy Harris of Tamar Valley Alpacas, had wanted to live on site to care for a herd of seven alpacas which he claimed could increase to 56 by 2025.
But the Land Agent concluded that the livestock and other land demands equated to a labour requirement of 0.1 full-time equivalent and, even if the herd expanded at a typical breeding rate by 2027, it may only result in a need for a 0.47 equivalent agricultural worker.
The Tamar Valley AONB unit had also raised concerns with the positioning of the timber chalet at the highest part of the site giving it visual prominence in the valley.
The refusal notice said the land agent considered the financial figures had not demonstrated a proper return on investment to not only cover the acquisition of the land or justify a properly constructed dwelling at the end of the temporary period.
