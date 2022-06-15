Temperatures set to rise across South East Cornwall this week

THE UK is in for a heatwave it seems, with temperatures in North Cornwall and Torridge, Devon, set to rise to a glorious 25ºC in some parts, with other areas in England reaching the mid-30s.

The start of the week will be fine and dry with sunny spells for many in England.

From Wednesday onwards it will become increasingly warm in the south as high pressure builds. This will bring settled conditions allowing temperatures to build day-on-day and for it to become warm, or even hot, for a time by Friday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “Temperatures will rise through the week, becoming well above-average by day by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to reach 30ºC or even 33ºC in isolated spots.”

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: ‘‘With temperatures forecast to reach 30ºC in some parts of the south on Friday we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

As the warm weather approaches however, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is reminding people to stay safe at the coast this summer, which is predicted to be even busier than last year.

A new study commissioned by the RNLI, reveals that 35-million people plan to visit the UK coast this summer. 85% of the UK adult population (aged 16 to 64) expect to visit the UK coast or use the beach or sea between now and the end of September, this is up from 75% this time last year. 42% expect to go three times or more.

The RNLI, with the support of HM Coastguard, is urging everyone to remember to Float to Live if they get into trouble in the water. To do this: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.

Gabbi Batchelor, Water Safety Education Manager at the RNLI said: “With summer arriving and a heatwave forecast, we want to remind everyone to stay safe at the coast.

“It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the risks of the environment. It can be very unpredictable, particularly during early summer when the risk of cold water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”

The RNLI is also reminding people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags this summer.

Gabbi adds: “With hot weather forecast, we know lots of people will be heading to the coast. To help stay safe, we’d encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. It’s important to remember to swim between those flags because lifeguards put them on the safest stretch of water and patrol this area.”