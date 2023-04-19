Between April 24 to 30 visitors to Cotehele can take in the spectacle of over 300 orchard trees brimming with blossom whilst enjoying a blossom picnic, or taking part in lawn games, orchard tours or even blossom Pilates. The house at Cotehele will be hosting a special exhibition from artist, Clare Law, whose artwork captures the tranquil beauty and display of colour at Cotehele and in the Tamar Valley.