The ‘Engineering Her Future’ event will see around 300 young women from local schools and colleges visit the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre to learn about careers in engineering from a range of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) businesses, educational and training providers.
As well as Tamar Crossings, these will include Volker-Stevin Ltd, Aecom, Cormac, Babcock International, the Institution of Civil Engineers, City College Plymouth and Cornwall College.
Pupils from Sir John Hunt, UTC Plymouth, Eggbuckland, All Saints, Tor Bridge, Discovery College and Marine Academy will also have the opportunity to listen to stories from women already working in engineering and other STEM careers.
Organised by the Bridging the Tamar Learning Centre in partnership with YMCA Plymouth, the event is being held on June 23 as part of this year’s International Women in Engineering Day activities. Celebrated around the world on this day to honour women in the field of engineering, the Day focuses on raising the profile of women who are changing the field of engineering one degree at a time.
Tamar Crossings general manager David List said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to host this year’s Women in STEM Day at Tamar Crossings.
“Having the responsibility for managing both the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, we particularly recognise the importance of encouraging more women to consider careers in STEM subjects. Originally designed around a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) theme, the Learning Space at the Centre is part of our wider programme to encourage more young people to consider future careers in these sectors.
“Part of the day’s activities will include a tour of the iconic Tamar Bridge and we hope that learning more about this incredible feat of engineering will help to inspire more young women to become engineers.”
Cllr Sally Cresswell, cabinet member for education, skills and apprenticeships at Plymouth City Council, added: “I am delighted that we are offering an event like this to open up opportunities for the students who will be attending. It also gives them the chance to network and learn from industry professionals directly.
“It’s vitally important that we offer this to our local students. There are so many exciting career opportunities in STEM. Many of which young people are not even aware of - yet.”