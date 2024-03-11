A NEW scheme has been launched to reduce delays at the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry.
Tamar Crossings, the operator of the ‘Tamar Tag’ discounted toll scheme says that they have introduced a tag exchange programme to enable customers to easily replace their faulty tag with a new one.
It comes amid concerns over the delays caused at the two Tamar crossings by a ‘small number of drivers’ whose tags are failing to scan properly when using the services operated by the joint committee of Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council.
Customers who may be experiencing issues with their Tamar Tag are invited to take part in the new scheme, and can exchange their tag by visiting the receptions at either the Tamar Bridge or the Torpoint Ferry between 9am and 5pm on Mondays to Fridays.
However, customers who may not be able to get to the necessary offices to exchange their tag are encouraged to contact Tamar Crossings directly on 01752 361577 in order to organise an alternative arrangement in order to get their faulty tag replaced.
A spokesperson for Tamar Crossings said: “The small number of drivers whose tags are failing to scan properly when crossing the Tamar Bridge or using the ferries are being encouraged to change their faulty tags for new ones by visiting the customer services desks at both crossings.
“Faulty tags not only cause delays for an individual driver, but even the current small number of failed tags can lead to disproportionate queuing at toll booths because these tags have to be manually scanned.
“To help speed up journeys for everyone, Tamar Crossings have introduced a Tag Exchange Programme so that customers can replace their faulty tag with a new one.
