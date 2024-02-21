A meeting of the full council met at County Hall / Lys Kernow in Truro on Tuesday, February 20, and, after an emotive discussion, agreed by 38 votes to 36 to ask the Secretary of State to increase the tolls to £3 for cars and £1.50 for the discounted TAG scheme for regular users. It is currently £2.60 for cars and £1.30 for TAG subscribers. Plymouth City Council is likely to be in agreement when it meets to discuss the matter on February 26.