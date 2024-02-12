A MAN from Crafthole is looking for talented people who would like to be involved with a charity concert. 

Frank Mesa has ambitions to host a musical concert to help raise money for Cancer Research but is in need of artistic people to make his dream come true. 

Frank hopes to organise a concert twice a year and looks to include a variety of local talents. 

Anyone who has an artistic talent such as singing, playing an instrument, reciting poetry or even perform magic get  in touch with Frank to discuss.  

Call Frank on 07779349010, 01503230955 or email [email protected]