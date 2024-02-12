A MAN from Crafthole is looking for talented people who would like to be involved with a charity concert.
Frank Mesa has ambitions to host a musical concert to help raise money for Cancer Research but is in need of artistic people to make his dream come true.
Frank hopes to organise a concert twice a year and looks to include a variety of local talents.
Anyone who has an artistic talent such as singing, playing an instrument, reciting poetry or even perform magic get in touch with Frank to discuss.