ABOVE AND BELOW: Students from Upton Cross ACE Academy
Students and teachers from all over South East Cornwall have been taking part in this year’s Children in Need events to help raise vital funds for the charity.
Children from Trewidland Primary and Pre-school took part in the big ‘spotacular’ by dressing up in spotty clothes, face paint and holding a cake pop sale. All the children brought in spare coppers as well as their £1 donations which were then placed on Trewidland’s very own Pudsey bear. A total of £43.58 was raised which will go towards Children in Need.
Pudsey the bear even made a surprise visit to Menheniot Primary School where he came and joined in with the school’s assembly and stayed to play with the very excited children at break time who were all dressed in spotty clothing for the day.
Students and teachers were also a part of Radio Cornwall’s Children in Need broadcast. A total of £178.10 was raised.
Upton Cross Primary raised £322.36 through selling cakes, penalty shoot-out, nail painting, guessing the number of carrots in a jar, Rick Astley Tribute Band performance, pin the nose on the picture of the School Council Chair and a picture auction.
