Support grant for young parents
[email protected]
Wednesday 17th August 2022 7:00 am
Share
Support grant for young parents ( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A GRANT of £250 has been awarded by Liskeard Town Council to a group supporting young parents in the town.
Wild Young Parents works with 14 families where the parents are aged 24 or younger and have children under the age of five. The money will be used to fund transport and other items for a day out at a local beach.
Project leader Geraldine Hiscott said: “Living in Cornwall and finding some of the families we work with have never been to the beach is a very sad statistic. This funding would make it happen enabling them to create some really happy memories and leave their worries about life at home for the day.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |