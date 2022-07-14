Support for rough sleepers to keep cool during heatwave

With the current high temperatures expected to last into next week, rough sleepers in Cornwall can access respite from the heat.

Cornwall Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) to provide support to people who are sleeping rough during the current heatwave.

Day shelters are available at seven locations across Cornwall, giving rough sleepers access to a cool indoor space with cold drinks and food, as well as water and sunscreen to take with them when they leave. Some locations may also be able to offer secure storage and shower facilities.

Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing, said: “We all need to take particular care during hot weather and day shelters aim to provide respite from the heat for rough sleepers who may otherwise find it a challenge to keep cool during rising temperatures.

“The SWEP will be in place until at least Tuesday 19 July - we will monitor weather forecasts over the coming days and extend if needed.

“Our outreach workers continue to work with rough sleepers who have refused offers of accommodation, offering water, sun cream, hats and advice to ensure they stay safe during the heatwave.”