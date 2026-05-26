A MUSEUM that tells the story of Cornwall’s china clay industry has been recognised at this year’s Cornwall Heritage Awards.
The team from Wheal Martyn Clay Works, in St Austell, is celebrating after a successful night at the prestigious awards ceremony, led by Cornwall Council and held at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.
Representatives from museums, galleries and heritage centres from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly came together for the event on May 19 to celebrate their achievements in 2025.
It was hosted by Mark Trevethan, principal lead for culture and creative industries on Cornwall Council, and Daphne Skinnard of BBC Radio Cornwall.
In testament to the work, effort and commitment of its team of staff and volunteers, Wheal Martyn was shortlisted for four of the eight awards up for grabs, along with the final ‘Spirit of The Award’ category.
Wheal Martyn’s education officer Gemma Martin, who attended the event with colleagues and volunteers, said: “Wow, what a night. We are delighted to have scooped five awards at this year's Cornwall Heritage Awards.
“A real triumph was winning the overall Spirit of the Award – we were surprised but utterly delighted. Thank you to all our staff, our amazing volunteers and our kind supporters.”
The museum was rewarded with the ‘Winner for Collaboration’ award for its Royal Society, Places of Science Project, ‘Inspiring Cornwall’s Minds and Miners for Our Future’.
Three ‘Highly Commended’ honours were also achieved, with The Metal Conservation Project being Highly Commended for ‘Best on a Budget’ of under £1,000.
The Highly Commended for Innovation honour went to Wheels at Wheal Martyn, while the exceptional impact of volunteer Ben Knight was celebrated after he scooped the Highly Commended for ‘One to Watch’ award.
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