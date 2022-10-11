“ Sublime sonic soul-food” an interview with Phluid FM
Subscribe newsletter
From the arid warmth of acoustic Americana to expansive electronic sound-scapes, independent musician Lyn Rajah’s style is ever evolving. Currently in the running for the BBC’s renowned ‘Introducing’ programme, Phluid FM caught up with her to learn more:
The team at Phluid (PFM) asked: “Where do you hail from and what instrument(s) are you most associated with?”
Lyn Rajah (LR) answered: ‘‘I was born and raised in London, from an Anglo-Asian background - guitar, piano and trombone.”
PFM continued: “How long have you been writing music and what got you started?”
“I’ve been writing from 17 but started again in 2009 when I was given a bursary to record an EP thanks to Trish Whelan, who introduced me to Steve Ellis of Planck Studio. I resumed song writing in 2020 and released my first self-produced tracks under my label, Caramel Music.” LR added
PFM then asked: “What are your influences and how have they affected what you play?”
LR said: “I love the music of Richard Thompson, this inspired me to write Folk, although I’ve been told that my music reminds people of Nick Drake and now I listen to his Pink Moon album constantly.”
PFM asked: “What projects have you been working on this year?”
LR explained: “I collaborated on my single ‘I Thank You’ with Leo at Painedemonium Studios in Liskeard earlier this year and I have an upcoming collaboration with Paul Lawrence. My new album ‘The Journey’ is also coming soon.”
Lastly PFM asked: “Describe yourself and your sound, each in 3 words and who would be your dream collaboration?”
“Creative, fun and focused – Original, versatile and experimental and I would say Dave Grohl, I think he’s inspirational and a superb role model.” LR replied.
To follow Lyn Rajah visit: www.lynrajah.bandcamp.com and www.facebook.com/lynrajahmusician
Hear Lyn’s music and watch an in-depth interview on Wal Of Paine show with Neil and Leo - Thursday, October 27, 7-9pm
Find out more: http://fm.phluidrecords.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |