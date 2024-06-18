COULD you be the next budding politician? A new project being held by the University of Exeter wants to find out.
Experts at the institute of Cornish Studies are asking voters to submit their own manifestos, detailing their ideas on policies and the governance of Cornwall in the future.
As part of ‘My Manifesto for Cornwall’ residents can submit their own 350-word manifesto which will be presented to newly elected Cornish MPs following July 4.
Dr Garry Tregidga, co-director of the Institute of Cornish Studies, said: “We hope as many people of all ages and backgrounds, living across different areas of Cornwall, will submit their manifestos. We will then be able to show our new representatives their views and priorities.
“Politics can so often focus on the political debates between party leaders in Westminster. But politics is also of everyday significance to the individuals, constituencies and regions that make up the United Kingdom. We want local communities to talk about their concerns for a range of issues ranging from local governance to foreign policy. By focusing on the grassroots we can help enhance the democratic process in Cornwall so that voters have their say rather than just the political parties.”