A recent study conducted by Cadent found young people (aged 18-34) are less aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and were confused about the key symptoms to look out for – with many wrongly believing that carbon monoxide emits a distinct smell. It also found they were less likely to own a carbon monoxide detector and were hesitant about the necessity of them too. Many of the respondents felt they already had sufficient protection in place or believed further research was needed to warrant one in their home.