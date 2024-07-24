STUDENTS in South East Cornwall have been showing their slam skills recently as they came together for a specialised poetry workshop.
Students from schools across South East Cornwall who are part of the SMART School Trust paid a visit to Liskeard Public Hall to take part in a local ‘Poetry Slam’ event.
Pupils perform on stage for poetry slam ( )
Pupils warmed up their voices and prepared to take to the stage to wow crowds with their newly acquired slam skills.
Students from Dobwalls Community Primary, Landulph Primary and Trewidland Primary and Pre-School, showcased their creativity.
Students showed off their skills on stage ( )
Following the event, the children’s poems were collated into an anthology titled ‘Our World, Our Thriving Future’, which is available for purchase.