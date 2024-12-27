She feels like she’s being set up to fail. “I don’t want to do the exam because I’m definitely going to fail it. And I’m going to panic because I’m going to come across a question and I have no idea what it is,” she said. With a fear of travelling and being a single Mum she doesn’t have time to drop her child and still attend classes in Liskeard, and some weeks would struggle to find the money for the bus fare.