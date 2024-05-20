STUDENTS put on their running shoes this week as they got stuck in at the Duchy College Run.
Each year, Duchy college hosts and supports an inter schools cross country for years 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 from all over Cornwall.
On May, 17, students from across the county gathered at Duchy College’s Stoke Climsland campus to embark on a cross country challenge.
The cross country is approximately one mile in distance with years 3 and 4 completing one lap and years 5 and 6 completing two laps.
The children have to cross rivers boggy ground and work hard up steep hills. This has been an annual event planned and conducted by our second year Military and Protective services students (MaPS) for more than ten years and happens every month over a five month period from November to May.
The students who organise this event are all 16-18 and have to ensure they cover all aspects of planning from medical cover, marshalling the visitors and the route, running the race with the children and issuing the certificates for the winners and supporting all participants.
The students use this and similar events to accredit their volunteering unit plus it helps them develop their personal and employability skills ranging from, interpersonal skills, communication, planning, organisation, time management, sense of community, leadership, and problem solving to name but a few.
In total each age group has around 110 competitors and while not all schools attend for each event there are many that are consistent and attend every month without fail. Friday’s event was the last race of this academic year and saw some fantastic performances from each year group. This race is the quickest of all five races and covers 0.9 miles.
Results
Year 3 and 4 Boys: 3rd Conner Fanhcom; 2nd Jacob Philip; 1st Harry Petherig
Year 3 and 4 Girls: 3rd Grace Cole; 2nd Vallie Mills; 1st Bodieve Lawson
Year 5 and 6 Boys: 3rd Thomas Gribble; 2nd Benjamin Glendinning; 1st Fankie Smith
Year 5 and 6 Girls: 3rd Isla Rail; 2nd Ellie Rose Creeper; 1st Ester Uglow