HOT on the heels of Storm Isha comes another named storm, with confirmation that Storm Jocelyn is set to make landfall tomorrow (January 23).
Storm Jocelyn, which has been named by the Irish weather service Met Eireann, is set to batter parts of the United Kingdom already reeling from the impact brought by Isha.
However, Cornwall is expected to miss the worst of Jocelyn, which is currently forecast to have the most impact in the north of the United Kingdom.
The Met Office says that a strong jet stream is pushing another large-scale, low-pressure system from the Atlantic across northern Scotland bringing wet and windy weather for Tuesday night and into Wednesday for much of the northern half of the country.
Amber and yellow National Severe Weather warnings for wind have been issued covering much of the UK together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and northwest England.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still underway, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 mm quite widely with 40 to 50 mm over higher ground in southwest Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of northwest England. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65 mph across northwestern Scotland while there is potential for winds to gust to 75 to 80 mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal northwest Scotland early on Wednesday morning.”
Weather forecast for Cornwall
Tuesday, January 23
Scattered showers throughout the day. Winds could reach up to and beyond 50mph on the North Cornwall coast during the day, however inland, winds are not likely to breach beyond 30mph. Winds could get up to 40mph on the south Cornwall coast.
Wednesday, January 24
Mostly cloudy, with winds set to drop during the early hours of the morning.