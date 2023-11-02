Looe and Saltash are among areas issued flood warnings by the Environment Agency due to Storm Ciarán.
With Storm Ciarán making its presence known across Cornwall, several areas of the county have been issued flood warnings, these include the South Cornwall Coast from Gribbin Head to Rame Head, and South Cornwall Coast from Rame Head to Wembury Bay including tidal estuaries.
Both of these areas have been issued red flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and residents should 'act now'.
A spokesperson for the Environment agency said: "Storm Ciaran is set to bring strong winds, significant waves and a tidal surge leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding. Key tides of concern are on Thursday morning, November 2, at 08:02. The times given are for Plymouth and will vary along the coast.
"Possibly significant wind and wave overtopping could result in dangerous conditions on the coastline with the potential for fast flowing water. Take care near the coastline and do not drive through waves or flood water. Please continue to monitor your local weather conditions and take care in the areas of concern.
"Fowey Fore Street, Town Quay, Albert Quay and Caffa Mill Car park, Lostwithiel Quay Street & Recreation ground, Polperro Harbour and Quay Road, The Quay at Looe and the B3247 at Seaton are particularly at risk."
The Environment Agency state that a flood warning means that flooding is expected, and those in the area should:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
Follow the latest updates on Storm Ciarán here.