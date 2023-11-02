Great Western Railway (GWR) has issued a ‘do not travel’ notice to passengers as the impact of Storm Ciaran still hits Devon and Cornwall.
Local services across Cornwall’s branch lines and on the mainline are affected, meaning a significant number of services are being cancelled or amended.
Passengers seeking to travel north of Exeter St David’s are being warned not to travel at all today, with the line between Exeter and Taunton set to be closed for the entirety of today (November 2).
A spokesperson said: “Rail services are currently suspended between Newton Abbot and Penzance, including the following branch lines in Cornwall; Plymouth-Gunnislake, Liskeard-Looe, Par-Newquay, Truro-Falmouth Docks & St Erth-St Ives. There will be further updates this afternoon.
“All rail services and road transport have been suspended between Taunton and Exeter St. Davids. Our previous estimate for lines to reopen was 16:00, however water levels continue to rise and are not expected to peak until later this evening. We now expect the line to remain closed for the remainder of today (Thurs November 2) and the advice to do not travel between Exeter St David’s and Taunton will remain in place until the end of the day.
“Subject to localised flooding and fallen trees, services across other parts of the network could be subject short-notice cancellations and alteration; trains may be diverted with journey times likely to be significantly longer. Customers are advised to check before they travel.
“The storm will also affect the road network, with very poor road conditions and possible closures impacting provision of rail replacement transport.
“To help customers make their journey, those with tickets for travel on Thursday, November 2 will be able to travel later or on Friday, November 3.”
GWR have warned that the impact is likely to remain into tomorrow, Friday, November 3.
The spokesperson added: “Some disruption is likely to continue on Friday morning as Network Rail work to clear any debris and GWR works toward reinstating services. Check before you travel.
“Those who choose not to travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.”