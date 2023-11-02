“All rail services and road transport have been suspended between Taunton and Exeter St. Davids. Our previous estimate for lines to reopen was 16:00, however water levels continue to rise and are not expected to peak until later this evening. We now expect the line to remain closed for the remainder of today (Thurs November 2) and the advice to do not travel between Exeter St David’s and Taunton will remain in place until the end of the day.