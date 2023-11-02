THE amber weather warning for wind in Cornwall has been downgraded by the Met Office.
A yellow weather warning for wind and rain is now in place until 5pm today for wind and 11.59pm for rain.
There is no weather warning in place presently over the rest of the week, although, the weather forecast is still set for rain over the majority of it.
Explaining the change, the Met Office said: "The update is to restrict the area (of the amber weather warning) to East Sussex and Kent and bring forward the end time of the warning. Track of (Storm) Ciarán expected to be slightly further south limiting impacts to the far southeast of England."
