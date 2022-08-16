Sterts prove being different is good with new show
Subscribe newsletter
EVERYONE knows the story of The Ugly Duckling that turned into a swan – and Sterts Theatre’s latest musical production proves without a doubt that being different is a good thing!
Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale, Honk! is a modern musical comedy packed with jokes and songs, and carrying a strong message about tolerance.
In this staging at Sterts, local actors of all ages are cast as colourful farmyard characters, with everyone bar mama duck Ida very dubious to begin with about the arrival of a giant, unusual-looking duckling who can’t help but let out a ‘honk’ every time he tries to quack.
This show won the 2000 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical. Here in East Cornwall director Steph Reese, musical director Kate Rogers and choreographer Stephen Luke Walker have created a production that entertains from start to finish, and enables every one of the cast’s talents to shine through, from the very youngest up. The big ensemble pieces are breathtaking, the set (including a real pond!) is innovative, and the live band elevates it even higher, bringing pulsing energy to every scene.
It’s a real family show: everyone will love the costumes, the songs and the dancing, for the youngest audience members there’s silliness and tension as Ugly goes on his journey, evading the Cat and meeting a host of fun characters. For grown-ups there’s plenty of humour in the dialogue - and there’s lots in the story to relate to, for all ages.
Honk! The Musical is next on at The Sterts Theatre on August 26 and 27. For tickets visit www.sterts.co.uk or call 01579 362382.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |