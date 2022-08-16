Sterts prove being different is good with new show

This show won the 2000 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical. Here in East Cornwall director Steph Reese, musical director Kate Rogers and choreographer Stephen Luke Walker have created a production that entertains from start to finish, and enables every one of the cast’s talents to shine through, from the very youngest up. The big ensemble pieces are breathtaking, the set (including a real pond!) is innovative, and the live band elevates it even higher, bringing pulsing energy to every scene.