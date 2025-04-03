STAFF and students have called on the Truro and Penwith College management to stop the threat of compulsory job cuts after staff delivered an overwhelming vote of no confidence in the principal and senior management team.
Almost nine in ten voters (87 per cent), in a ballot organised by the National Education Union (NEU) and other campus unions at the college, said they have no confidence in principal Martin Tucker and the management team to manage the finances of the college.
The college caters for 4,900 students across campuses in Truro, Penzance and Bodmin.
A statement on behalf of the NEU’s Cornwall and Isles of Scilly branch, reads: “Union analysis highlights an alarming slide of surpluses, resulting in an eye-watering deficit budget of £4.2-million in 2024/25, just short of 10 per cent of annual turnover, despite higher student numbers.
“Staff are furious at the axing of up to 100 jobs as part of a drastic programme of cuts, whereby staff must pay the price of management incompetence. The unions, staff and students fear these moves will have a destructive impact on the range of curriculum provision and employment opportunities in Cornwall.
“The college has embarked on mass compulsory redundancies, the largest in the Southwest, over a 14-month period, the highest percentage of which will be academic staff.”
The NEU say they want management to listen to the strong arguments presented to them and commit to working with staff, students, and other college unions to build a more sustainable organisation for all, rather than tearing down the bedrock of the institution by making essential staff compulsorily redundant.
The statement continued: “So far, very limited concessions have been provided to mitigate dismissals through discussions with unions, with predetermined measures being rushed through under the badge of 'consultation'.
“NEU can reveal the senior management has approved more tiers of management in recent years, with huge salaries, whose jobs have been protected in this proposal. If the college management are serious about making the college financially stable, NEU and other unions urge the management to rethink the proposals and ensure they keep vital, frontline staff.”
Truro & Penwith College have been approached for comment.