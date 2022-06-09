St Wenna’s Church marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the installation of a new community altar frontal

St Wenna’s Church in Morval marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the installation of a new community altar frontal at a special Pentecost and Jubilee Family Service on Sunday, June 5. The frontal was the idea of PCC member Ann Chudleigh, when the need to replace or renew some of the existing frontals was discussed last year. Everyone in Morval Parish was invited to produce a panel depicting a personal, community or royal theme. Among the organisations and groups represented are Widegates Garden Club, Widegates Village Hall, Morval Bellringers, Trenode School, musicians Ilow Splann and Morval’s Neighbourhood Development Plan Steering Group, and several panels represent personal ideas.

This year has also seen the licensing of Morval’s new vicar Ben Morgan Lundie to the extended pastoral grouping of Looe and Morval with Duloe and Herodsfoot, so there are panels representing each of the parishes and one to mark Ben’s licensing.

A huge variety of methods have been used to produce the panels, including cross stitch, applique, fabric painting, embroidery, knitting, crochet, and fabric printing, for which we are grateful to BS Embroidery Plus in Liskeard for their eagerness to help. Another PCC member, Maggie Willmott, took on the daunting but very satisfying task of sewing all the panels onto the frontal.