While the very thought of a train going across a timber supported structure might bring horror to the modern day traveller such as ourselves, when the viaducts were constructed, it wasn’t unusual, with the timber viaducts intended to be of a design where any defective timber could be withdrawn and replaced as required. It also had the benefit of keeping the costs of construction lower for the financially challenged Cornwall Railway – the finances being the reason the Royal Albert Bridge is only single-track across the Tamar.