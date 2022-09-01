St Neot loses its last bus service
Residents in South East Cornwall are concerned about their isolation after the only bus service passing through their village was cancelled by Cornwall Council.
St Neot residents are set to be without access to public transport after Cornwall Council confirmed the termination of the 11b bus.
Resident Andy Merrett-Jones contacted the Cornish Times after it was confirmed to him by the council that this service would no longer be running.
“GoBus, the company who have been running the service, are cancelling the route due to a lack of numbers,” he said.
“Cancelling the service is going to leave the vulnerable people isolated.”
The service usually stops in the village at 10am, taking passengers into Plymouth via Liskeard and Saltash amongst other stops.
However, without this service, residents will be left with no public transport options.
“What’s happening is that Cornwall Council are denying people’s personal freedom,” added Mr Merrett-Jones.
“What they’re really saying through this is that ‘you as a village don’t exist’.”
With no doctor, dentist or chemist in the village, and the nearest bus stop in Dobwalls some three miles away, residents will be left stranded without the help of family or the costly choice of a taxi.
When approached for a comment on the matter, a Cornwall Council spokesperson said: “We have been working with Cornwall’s bus operators with the aim of making the network more resilient and financially sustainable.
“We have had to make some very hard decisions to make sure our limited financial and operational resources are being directed to where they will be most effective.
“The use of the St Neot route is extremely low and is unfortunately not financially viable.
“We are actively engaging with community groups across Cornwall to identify where they may be able to work with us on plugging gaps in the local bus network.”
When asked about what alternative transport options local residents have, the council declined to comment.
