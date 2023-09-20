St Martin’s CofE Primary School receive ‘good’ in all areas during OFSTED inspection after being in the ‘requires improvement’ category for many years.
Tom Riggs, headteacher, said: “The outcome of the inspection is testament to the hard work, commitment and determination of every single member of our school community, following a significant period of turbulence, with the school last being graded as ‘Good’ in 1998.
“The report recognises our ‘happy and thriving’ school and the great emphasis we place on not just our academic standards, but the personal development of each and every one of our children.
“Inspectors were particularly complimentary of our outdoor programme of education that sees every child experience an activity every term such as mountain biking, kayaking and abseiling, as well as our unique outdoor nursery setting which promotes a number of key skills ahead of the transition into Reception.
“Words can not express how proud I am of our school and this momentous achievement that recognises the strength of our community, and the much deserved recognition of our incredibly hard working team”.