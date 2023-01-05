ST JOHNS AMBULANCE has plans to demolish its former hall on the edge of the Hamoaze on Marine Drive, Torpoint and replace it with a four-bedroom home with a terrace on the first floor.
However, pre-application advice says there is an argument that the hall could be considered to be a community facility and the proposal would need to comply with the requirements of the Cornwall Local Plan which seeks to protect community facilities.
This would either involve evidence of a 12 month unsuccessful marketing campaign to demonstrate there is no demand for this type of facility or a report to evidence there are alternative facilities in the area to meet the need.
There is also a need to consider the historic significance of the building through a Heritage Statement/Historic Impact Assessment. Principal Development Officer, George Shirley said: “I do wonder whether a conversion of the existing building should first be explored.
“The property clearly has some historic merit, appearing on historic mapping as ‘Temperance Hall’ and so could potentially be considered as a non-designated heritage asset.”