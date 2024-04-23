One person commented: ”I do love that most of the people arguing that "Cornwall is part of England" aren't Cornish. I don't think it's fit for you to comment if you weren't born and raised here. It's a long standing cultural opinion that generations of Cornish families stand by. I don't visit London and throw around opinions that I have literally no knowledge on, or think ‘how can I make London more like Cornwall?’ If you like it here and you've moved here, fine. But don't come in and start arguing with the locals and trying to change things.”