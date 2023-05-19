Witnessed by many parents and residents, children from the nearby school processioned to the Well, each one carrying a posy of spring flowers, led by Cornish Piper and Drummer Merv and Alison Davey. After the Well was dressed with the children’s posies, the assembled throng was welcomed by Cathy Woolcock, representing the new owners of the Well, Cornwall Heritage Trust. A short history of the Well was given by Brian Oldham, President of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society, followed by the ceremony itself, with a translation into the Cornish language by Bard of the Kernow Gorsedh, Rod Sheaff. It was local Curate, Rev. Li Selman, who presented the Prayer, Bible Reading and Blessing chosen specifically for the occasion. After the Lord’s Prayer and a rousing rendition of Trelawny, it was back to St Cleer School for a display of traditional Cornish dancing by the children.