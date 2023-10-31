FOLLOWING earlier reports, police now believe an injury sustained during an incident in St Austell at the weekend was caused by a 'blunt object' and was not a suspected stab wound as previously thought.
Police were notified at around 3.40pm on Sunday, October 29, to reports of a disturbance on Lyons Road in St Austell.
Armed officers attended the scene, and the road was closed off while enquiries were carried out.
A man in his 40s had suffered a head injury, believed to have occurred inside an address on Lyons Road. He was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be serious.
Detective Sergeant Alex Fisher said: “First accounts received were that the injured man had received a suspected stab wound, however, his injury is believed to have been caused by a blunt object.
“A second man, in his 30s, suffered a minor injury which did not require medical attention.
“Detectives believe that this was an isolated incident and that some of the individuals involved were known to one another. We are continuing with our enquiries to locate the suspects.
“Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as our investigation continues.
“If you witnessed anything you feel may be relevant to this incident, please contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting 50230286791.
“Alternately, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”