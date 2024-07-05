ANOTHER win for Labour in Cornwall has been announced as St Austell and Newquay swap blue for red.
Labour candidate Noah Law elected as the new MP for St Austell and Newquay after receiving 15,958 votes. Outgoing Conservative MP Steve Double received 13,488 votes.
Other results were: Stephen Michael Beal (Reform UK) 9,212; Joanna Nora Kenny (Liberal Democrats) 4,805; Jay Latham (Liberal Party) 490; Amanda Pennington (Green Party) 2,337; Angie Rayner (Independent) 442.
St Austell and Newquay results are in ( )