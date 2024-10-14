A sportsman who had a high-profile career in motorsports has been recruited to help drive Cornwall Air Ambulance forward.
David Richards CBE has been appointed the new chair of the board at the lifesaving charity.
David’s impressive experience includes founding Prodrive, leading teams in Formula One, and previously chairing Aston Martin.
He remains heavily involved within the motor industry after a 50 year career as chairman of both Prodrive and Motorsport UK. His career highlights include winning the World Rally Championships both individually and with his team.
David brings a wealth of knowledge in developing world-class teams to Cornwall Air Ambulance but also a host of charity experience, including leadership and governance roles in charities within the healthcare and road safety sectors.
David, who is based on the Roseland Peninsula, has a strong connection to the county as owner of both the Idle Rocks and St Mawes Hotel. He now looks forward to helping to develop the future of a local charity for the people of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust is the charity that fundraises to operate the helicopter emergency medical service for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Every year the crew attend more than 1,000 missions. The charity’s specialist paramedics are operational 19 hours a day, 365 days a year with a AW169 helicopter and two rapid response vehicles.
David said: “I am delighted to be joining Cornwall Air Ambulance, and at such an exciting time for the charity as it grows its service provision with the purchase of a second helicopter.
“The aircrew, staff and Groundcrew make a remarkable contribution to the community, and I look forward to helping to steer the charity into an exciting future.”
David was appointed a CBE in the 2005 New Year Honours list, for his services to motorsport.
Tim Bunting, chief executive at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We are thrilled that David is joining the Board. With an impressive background to bring to the table coupled with immense experience in leading high-profile organisations, I look forward to working alongside him and seeing the charity flourish and grow with his leadership.”