Sporting evening for town band
During the evening Years of Service Awards were presented to Graeme Ugle (five years), Claire Blaze (20 years), Apollo Blaze, (15 years) and Christine Harris (five years). Apollo (third from left) just beat his wife Claire Blaze (second from left) to gain the winning trophy
Members of Callington Town Band and friends spent a very pleasant evening at Treburley Social Club where they played skittles and pool and enjoyed a splendid buffet that had been prepared by Christine and Keith Harris.
Before the skittles began the opportunity was taken to present Years of Service Awards to some of the players including Graeme Ugle (five years), Claire Blaze (20 years), Apollo Blaze, (15 years) and Christine Harris (five years).
Then began the battle of the skittles which, after two games, was halted so that the players could build up their strength by tucking-in to the splendid buffet. Suitably fed and watered a third game took place which ended in a tie with husband and wife, Apollo and Claire Blaze, in first place. A play-off took place which resulted in Apollo scoring one more than Claire and this earned him the ‘valuable’ Callington Town Band skittles Trophy.
A thoroughly enjoyable evening had been had by all and one which will, almost certainly, be repeated.
