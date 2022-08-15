Sponsored run in memory of friend to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK
A MAN from Duloe will take on raising money in memory of his best friend’s late father.
Ralph Ellis, a sports journalist and an avid West Ham supporter, fought hard but died three years ago from prostate cancer.
Joe Mitchell had spent a lot of time with him and his family watching world cups and European championships, and is now taking to running to help raise money for charity.
Every year a group of Joe’s friends cycle to Amsterdam to commemorate the ride they once did with Ralph three months before he died, however due to commitments Joe has never been able to attend.
So instead he has decided to run 66 miles over August in commemoration of what would have been Ralph’s 66th birthday.
Joe said: “His prostate cancer shocked me because he was the epitome of happy, healthy man who ate well, exercised regularly and was surrounded by a loving family. It was and still is very sad. His family are all incredibly proud of him and I’m very happy to support their cause. He fought so hard and held on for so long and I will always remember his stoicism and very British stiff upper lip in what must have been a very difficult time, right until the end.”
So far £6,221.31 has been raised for prostate cancer UK.
To donate visit ralph-ellis.muchloved.com
