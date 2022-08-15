Joe said: “His prostate cancer shocked me because he was the epitome of happy, healthy man who ate well, exercised regularly and was surrounded by a loving family. It was and still is very sad. His family are all incredibly proud of him and I’m very happy to support their cause. He fought so hard and held on for so long and I will always remember his stoicism and very British stiff upper lip in what must have been a very difficult time, right until the end.”