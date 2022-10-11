Spectacular Bonfire Night
Plymouth Hoe will once again be the backdrop to the city’s spectacular fireworks display – the safest way to enjoy this year’s Guy Fawkes Night.
The traditional Bonfire Night celebrations will start at 4pm on November 5 when the fun begins as fairground rides and food and drink stalls open.
The huge bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with fireworks from The Royal Citadel lighting up the sky in spectacular style at 8pm.
The free event regularly attracts more than 20,000 revellers and is the ideal way for residents to enjoy a safe and entertaining community night out.
The regulated display also reduces the potential danger from private back garden bonfires and fireworks, relieving the burden on the emergency services during a particularly busy time, and cuts back on carbon emissions.
Councillor Pat Patel, Plymouth City Council Cabinet Member for Customer Services, Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is always a fantastic community event and we would encourage anyone thinking of marking Guy Fawkes Night to join us at the organised celebrations.
“It takes the worry out of organising individual, backyard events which, by their very nature, can never be as safe or as spectacular as a fully regulated, professional display.”
It’s important to plan travel to the event in advance as there will be road closures around the area which will also be very busy.
There will, however, be an accessible viewing area on the top level of the Belvedere on Plymouth Hoe and disabled parking available on the Hoe for those displaying a blue badge. This can be accessed via the Elliot Street entrance from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
Parking in the rest of the area will be very limited and use of city centre car parks, such as Western Approach or Theatre Royal, is advised. Bus and rail services will be operating normal timetables during the event.
