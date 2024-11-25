A LIFEBOAT operations manager in Cornwall has been given an award by the Council of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The RNLI Excellence In Volunteering Award has been presented to Chris Ogg “in recognition of his exemplary commitment to the RNLI through his role as lifeboat operations manager at Fowey Lifeboat Station”.
The award certificate states: “Chris’ outstanding leadership, dedication and experience has been pivotal in both supporting the crew and maintaining a functioning lifeboat station during a difficult period.
“Chris has continually displayed the RNLI values of being trustworthy, courageous, selfless and dependable. His contribution has helped the RNLI to save lives at sea.”
Chris, who has been volunteering as the lifeboat operations manager and launch authority for the past eight-and-half years, said: “I am honoured to have received the award from the RNLI. We have a great team of volunteers here at Fowey lifeboat station, with a core of 32 crew, supported by dozens of people.
“Everyone gives up their time for free and it is a pleasure to work with and manage such a dedicated team of people. This recognition is shared with all the volunteers that went the extra mile and helped support me during this difficult period.”