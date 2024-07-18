SPACEPORT Cornwall is inviting schools to book educational tours for children to learn about careers in space.
Students can also see the 72ft replica rocket that toured the UK last summer, which is now back at the facility thanks to the UK Space Agency.
The replica rocket will serve as a valuable learning tool to engage and educate local schoolchildren and the wider community in the benefits and opportunities in space and STEM.
Ahead of Space Exploration Day on Saturday, July 20, which commemorates the historic moon landing and man’s first steps on the moon in 1969, Spaceport Cornwall has announced that the rocket will form part of a free space-based exhibition that aims to inspire future generations of space enthusiasts and highlight the varied career paths available within Cornwall’s thriving STEM sector.
The team at Spaceport Cornwall are now looking forward to welcoming school children to join them on educational tours where they will be able to get close to the rocket and learn about the historic horizontal launch that took place in January 2023, and what the future looks like for the spaceport, and space in Cornwall.
The tours will last one and a half hours and include visits to the spaceport’s clean rooms and an exploration of satellite technology, where students will learn what satellites are used for and how we get them into space, in addition to finding out about space careers and how art and creativity fits into the equation.
The rocket was previously a prominent feature in the UK Space Agency’s Space for Everyone tour, which attracted over 100,000 visitors in 13 cities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland between June and October 2023.
Fritha Durham, the outreach and education coordinator at Spaceport Cornwall, said: “There is so much potential and opportunity in Cornwall right now for young people to have rewarding careers within the space industry and wider STEM sectors without having to move out of the county. The rocket is a fantastic asset that will allow us to inspire and engage young minds in the world of STEM.”
Matt Archer, the director of Launch at the UK Space Agency, added: "The display of the replica rocket at Spaceport Cornwall will again support outreach to the local community and inspire the next generation of professionals for the South West Space Cluster. Through initiatives like the 'Space For Everyone' tour we aim to inspire a future workforce equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to drive innovation and growth in the UK space industry.”