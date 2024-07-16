Looe RNLI’s D Class lifeboat Ollie Naismith II, and volunteer crew, were blessed at Portwrinkle harbour during the port’s annual blessing of the sea service.
Each year the congregation of St Mary’s Church in Sheviock hold a ‘blessing of the sea’ service at Portwrinkle harbour. This year the service was led by Reverend Joanna Northey as appointed oversight minister of Rame and Rivers Churches, who has been with the parish just over a year.
Volunteers at RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station were invited to join the service on Sunday, July 14, to celebrate the RNLI’s 200th birthday, as well as all aspects of the sea and those who venture out on it.
Rev Northey said: “As a church we’re really keen to support our community in all areas of life, especially to support the RNLI who do such valuable work saving lives across our benefice which spans the coastline from Downderry to Rame.”
The assembled congregation of forty people watched the arrival of the charity’s D Class Ollie Naismith II lifeboat helmed by Toby Bray, with crew members David Jackman and Will Jaycock.
David and Toby, who have been volunteer crew at Looe for more than 30 years, joined the service with Will, one of the next generation of volunteers at the station, and press officer Ian Foster and shore crew Carol Foster.
After the congregation sang along, with some dancing on the beach, to the song “`My Lighthouse”, Ian Foster explained some of the history of Looe lifeboat station, which was first opened in 1866 and closed in 1930, then to be re-established as an inshore lifeboat station in 1992.
The Rev Northey blessed the D Class lifeboat and crew; as the service ended, the RNLI crew joined the congregation for tea and cakes on the beach.
Preparing the inshore lifeboat to leave Portwrinkle, the crew were asked to complete their blessing of the sea service by taking a simple cross made out of driftwood out into the bay. It was placed on the water by David Jackman just outside the harbour entrance.
The service raised more than £250 to be donated to the RNLI.