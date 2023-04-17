South West Water have reminded customers to do their bit in reducing water usage as reservoir levels remain more than 10% lower than this time last year.
The company, which provide water for both Devon and Cornwall as well as small parts of Dorset and Somerset, have reminded customers to "proactively reduce usage" and "only use the water they need".
Following high temperatures seen last year, reservoirs in the area remain much lower than levels seen this time last year.
A South West Water spokesperson said: "Over the past year, we have seen the direct consequences of climate change," the company said.
"Rain is becoming less consistent and when it does rain, it increasingly arrives in short intensive bursts and does not absorb into the ground.
"Despite our interventions and the fantastic efforts of our customers, the region's water resources are under immense and increasing pressure."
The area’s main reservoir, Colliford, which can hold more than 28,500 megalitres (or more than 6.2 billion gallons, across an area of 366 hectares) is currently only 62% of it’s maximum capacity. As such, hosepipe bans for our area remain in place and South West Water has introduced further hosepipe bans, expanding further into Devon.
From April 25, areas such as Plymouth, Barnstaple, Tavistock and Torbay will also be affected by hosepipe bans.