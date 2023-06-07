The hosepipe ban remains in place, says South West Water.
The water company has issued guidance on the hosepipe ban, including what you can and cannot do and the consequences of breaking the rules.
At present there is no indication of when the hosepipe ban will be lifted.
South West Water guidance on the hosepipe ban
A spokesperson for South West Water said: "There is a hosepipe ban in place across Cornwall and parts of Devon.
"Our water resources across the region remain under pressure and it’s our job to protect them. That’s why we’re taking this necessary action to safeguard supplies for the future.
"A hosepipe ban (also known as a Temporary Use Ban) is in place for household customers in the Colliford and Roadford supply areas in Cornwall and parts of Devon."
What can't I do?
Under the ban, you can't use a hosepipe (including sprinklers, dipper hoses, automatic irrigation systems and other similar devices) for the following activities:
Watering a garden (this includes allotments) Cleaning a private motor-vehicle (this includes taxis) Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises Cleaning a private leisure boat Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (some exceptions below) Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use (this includes hot tubs) Filling or maintaining a domestic pond (unless it has fish in it) Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (unless its purpose is to keep fish healthy) Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises Cleaning paths or patiosCleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces
NB: You can still carry out the above activities with mains water as long as you use a bucket or watering can.
The ban is legally binding
Anyone found completing any of these activities with a hosepipe, without permission from us to do so, may be fined up to £1,000.