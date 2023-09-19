South West Water has announced it will lift all hosepipe restrictions across Devon and Cornwall on Monday as resources are now stable.
The water company says it is able to lift restrictions thanks to the collaboration of customers, investments and recent rainfall.
Roadford Reservoir is at 53% storage, up 10% from this time last year, while Colliford Reservoir is at 52% storage, up 28% from last year.
A spokesperson for South West Water said: “We promised to review the restrictions in both our Colliford and Roadford water supply zones and thanks to the collaboration of customers, our investments, and recent rainfall, our water resources are in a much more stable position following our peak summer demand.
“Climate change has shown how unpredictable weather patterns can be and we must continue to protect the region’s rivers and beautiful natural resources.
“We want to emphasise that water is a valuable resource and urge residents, businesses, and visitors to use water responsibly and Save Every Drop.
“We will closely monitor water resources, the weather and demand right across our region, and will continue working closely with the Environment Agency to ensure any decisions are made responsibly.
“We want to thank all of our customers, visitors and businesses in conserving water.”