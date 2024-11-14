SOUTH West Water (SWW) have pleaded guilty to causing discharge to enter into Polperro Harbour.
It is one of five offences related to illegal water discharge activities and a breach of an environmental permit, which they admitted when they appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court.
The court was told that between August 24 and August 27, 2019, otherwise in accordance with an environmental permit, caused a water discharge activity, namely a discharge into Polperro Harbour.
This was contrary to Regulations 12 (1) (b) and 38 (1) (a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.
SWW also admitted two charges relating to the Hooe Lake Sewage Pumping Station at Plymstock between August and September 2020 of causing a sewage discharge and breaching an environmental permit – and two relating to discharges at Bodmin Road, Whitleigh, Plymouth, in August and September 2020.
The case has been adjourned for sentencing at a later date.