SOUTH West businesses are stepping up to show their support for the region’s world-famous hiking trail, the South West Coast Path.
It comes as the South West Coast Path Association launches its Every Mile Matters campaign and Coast Path Challenge 2024.
The campaign is designed to inspire everyone who loves the path to get involved and raise funds to protect the trail.
The challenge will include seven fundraising walks across the seven sections of route in May, giving people a chance to take to the path and show their support.
The businesses who are taking part in the campaign include St Austell Brewery, Great Western Railway, Seasalt Clothing, Warrens Bakery, Luxury Coastal and John Fowler Holidays.