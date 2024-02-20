Johnny Mercer MP, who represents the other side of the Tamar Bridge, added: “Hearing from Tamar Bridge commuters every week, I am well aware of the financial burden which the crossing imposes on my constituents at a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze. I have met and been in close contact with the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee alongside Sheryll and, this week, supported her letter to the transport minister. Our asks are that the department approves an annual contribution towards bridge maintenance, that this be conditional on the tolls being frozen, and for it to cover the cost of removing the toll booths to introduce electronic charging. These, we strongly feel, are fair conditions which will help ease the cost of crossings for motorists from both sides of the bridge.”