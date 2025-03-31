FIREFIGHTERS from Callington, Liskeard and Saltash were all involved in dealing with a large blaze at a farm building in South East Cornwall.
Crews were called to the incident at Blunts, near Trerulefoot in South East Cornwall, at around 3.20am on Sunday.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from Saltash and Callington to the scene, before encountering the large fire in the building, which was housing tractors and a combine harvester.
They requested two additional fire engines from Saltash and Liskeard attend the scene.
“On arrival, crews confirmed a building 15 x 10 metres was well alight. The building contained a combine harvester and several tractors. Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to prevent the fire from spreading,” said a CFRS spokesperson.
“By 5.25am, good progress had been made and the incident was scaled down to two appliances.”