SOME of the world’s fittest lifeguards showcased their skills competing in a prestigious competition held in Newquay.
Three hundred and 50 competitors from across the UK, France, Belgium, and Australia took part in the Surf Life Saving GB open national championships staged at Fistral beach. They competed in various gruelling events over three days including ski, board, swim, sprints, a 2km run, flag and surf boat races.
Woolacombe Surf Lifesaving Club in Devon ended Portreath Surf Life Saving Club’s 19-year reign at the top of the club table.
Evie Wong from Rhoose Lifeguard Club in Wales won the ladies category and Bob Whittaker from Woolacombe Surf Life Saving Club triumphed in the open section. They each received £500 for being the top accumulative point scorers of the competition.
Newquay Surf Life Saving Club’s highlight of the competition as the host club was Newquay RNLI Lifeguard Ella Garrett taking the win in the ladies board race.
A spokesperson for Surf Life Saving GB said: “The SLSGB Open National Championships were brilliantly hosted by Newquay Surf Lifesaving Club, drawing 350 competitors from across the UK, France, Belgium, and Australia. “Challenging surf conditions set the stage for epic racing, with the lead changing multiple times and every result in doubt until the very end.
“Some of the world’s fittest lifeguards showcased their skill and endurance both in the water and on the sand. A huge congratulations to Woolacombe Surf Lifesaving Club, who ended Portreath’s 19-year reign at the top of the club table. An incredible achievement.
“We must also congratulate Portreath Surf Life Saving Club on their incredible 19 consecutive titles, but it was Woolacombe who’ve taken back the title which was last theirs in 2001.
“A massive thank you as ever to all the safety crews, the volunteer officials and Newquay Surf Life Saving Club for their hospitality
We must highlight and thank Mark and Sara Norton for donating £1,000 for the Spud Memorial to our top, accumulative point scorers at the national championships at Fistral in both female and open categories.
“Congratulations Evie Wong from Rhoose Lifeguard Club for winning the Ladies category and Bob Whittaker from Woolacombe Surf Life Saving Club for winning the Open category. Both athletes taking away £500 each.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.