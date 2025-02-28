THE Mount Edgcumbe slipway has officially reopened following extensive repairs.
The landing slipway for the Cremyll Ferry from Plymouth closed in October when Plymouth City Council surveyors identified significant cracks and deterioration beneath the slipway, exacerbated by recent storms. The repairs have now been successfully completed, and the slipway is fully operational again.
Cornwall councillor Kate Ewert, joint chair of the Mount Edgcumbe Joint Committee and Cornwall councillor for Rame Peninsula and St Germans, said: “The reopening of the slipway is fantastic news for the community and visitors. The slipway is a crucial access point to a beloved destination for both locals and tourists.
“Mount Edgcumbe and the brilliant businesses we have in the park, have had a really tough time over the past few months, so we are thrilled to see the ferry service back at the slipway and would use it as a reminder to everyone that Mount Edgcumbe is very much open for businesses.”
The main concrete walkway on the site had come loose and collapsed in places, necessitating urgent repairs. The comprehensive repair project included removing and replacing loose stonework, reinforcing the propping of the concrete slab, filling in voids and gaps, installing Odex pile casings filled with reinforced concrete to stabilise the northwest side and constructing new reinforced concrete outer walls and levelling the deck slab.
The maintenance work has significantly enhanced the slipway's durability, extending its useful life to 25 years and beyond.
Ben Squire, owner of Plymouth Boat Trips which operates the Cremyll Ferry, added: “We are delighted to resume regular operations from the Cremyll slipway.
“The safety and convenience of our passengers are our top priorities, and we’re grateful for the swift and effective repairs carried out by Plymouth City Council, in time for the return of our increased seasonal timetable from April 1.”